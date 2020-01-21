Akron 81, Miami (Ohio) 60

AKRON (15-4)

Banks 4-6 0-0 12, Williams 7-18 0-0 19, Cheese 7-12 3-3 18, Jackson 8-13 0-0 20, Riak 1-2 0-2 2, Tribble 1-2 2-3 4, Reece 0-0 0-0 0, Ali 1-2 0-0 2, Dawson 0-1 0-0 0, Sayles 1-1 2-2 4, Freeman 0-0 0-0 0, McIntyre 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 7-10 81.

MIAMI (OHIO) (8-11)

Sibande 2-10 2-2 6, Grant 5-9 3-5 16, Coleman-Lands 2-4 0-0 6, Lairy 4-7 1-2 9, Jovic 1-3 2-2 5, White 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 0-3 3-4 3, Ayah 2-3 0-0 4, Bowman 0-3 0-0 0, McNamara 5-8 0-0 11. Totals 21-52 11-15 60.

Halftime_Akron 43-24. 3-Point Goals_Akron 14-24 (Williams 5-11, Banks 4-4, Jackson 4-5, Cheese 1-3, Dawson 0-1), Miami (Ohio) 7-16 (Grant 3-4, Coleman-Lands 2-2, Jovic 1-1, McNamara 1-1, Bowman 0-1, Brown 0-1, Lairy 0-1, White 0-1, Sibande 0-4). Rebounds_Akron 31 (Williams 7), Miami (Ohio) 22 (Grant 5). Assists_Akron 16 (Cheese 5), Miami (Ohio) 10 (Grant, Lairy 3). Total Fouls_Akron 18, Miami (Ohio) 15. A_988 (6,400).

