Akron 88, Ohio 86

AKRON (16-4)

Jackson 13-17 2-2 35, Banks 4-8 1-1 12, Williams 5-11 0-0 12, Cheese 6-14 3-4 16, Riak 3-4 2-2 8, Reece 1-1 1-1 3, Tribble 1-1 0-0 2, Ali 0-0 0-0 0, Dawson 0-1 0-0 0, Sayles 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-58 9-10 88.

OHIO (10-10)

Preston 7-11 0-0 15, Dartis 9-15 0-1 21, McDay 4-9 2-3 11, Ogbonda 2-4 2-3 6, Vander Plas 8-13 1-1 18, McMurray 1-1 0-0 3, Roderick 2-6 1-1 6, Springs 1-3 0-0 3, Mil.Brown 1-1 0-0 3, Foster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-63 6-9 86.

Halftime_Akron 48-32. 3-Point Goals_Akron 13-23 (Jackson 7-9, Banks 3-5, Williams 2-5, Cheese 1-3, Dawson 0-1), Ohio 10-22 (Dartis 3-8, Mil.Brown 1-1, McDay 1-1, McMurray 1-1, Preston 1-1, Vander Plas 1-2, Springs 1-3, Roderick 1-4, Ogbonda 0-1). Fouled Out_Ogbonda. Rebounds_Akron 24 (Williams 5), Ohio 26 (Ogbonda 10). Assists_Akron 18 (Jackson 5), Ohio 17 (Preston 9). Total Fouls_Akron 14, Ohio 14. A_5,012 (13,080).

