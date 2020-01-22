Alabama 77, Vanderbilt 62

ALABAMA (11-7)

Petty 8-14 2-3 23, Lewis 6-13 3-5 16, Shackelford 3-8 7-8 15, Jones 2-2 6-7 10, Reese 1-5 0-0 2, Bolden 2-6 0-2 6, Davis 1-2 0-1 2, Smith 1-1 1-2 3, Forbes 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 24-52 19-29 77.

VANDERBILT (8-10)

Lee 4-17 11-12 19, Evans 0-6 0-0 0, Pippen 4-14 0-0 10, Disu 7-14 4-5 21, Wright 3-6 0-0 6, Albert 0-2 0-0 0, Obinna 1-2 0-0 2, Moyer 1-2 2-2 4, Jankovic 0-2 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 20-65 17-20 62.

Halftime_Alabama 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Alabama 10-29 (Petty 5-10, Bolden 2-4, Shackelford 2-6, Lewis 1-4, Forbes 0-1, Reese 0-4), Vanderbilt 5-26 (Disu 3-10, Pippen 2-3, Moyer 0-1, Albert 0-2, Jankovic 0-2, Lee 0-2, Wright 0-2, Evans 0-4). Fouled Out_Jones, Pippen. Rebounds_Alabama 49 (Petty 10), Vanderbilt 29 (Evans 7). Assists_Alabama 12 (Lewis, Jones 5), Vanderbilt 8 (Lee, Wright 3). Total Fouls_Alabama 22, Vanderbilt 24.

