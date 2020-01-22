Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Alabama 77, Vanderbilt 62

January 22, 2020 11:12 pm
 
< a min read
      

ALABAMA (11-7)

Petty 8-14 2-3 23, Lewis 6-13 3-5 16, Shackelford 3-8 7-8 15, Jones 2-2 6-7 10, Reese 1-5 0-0 2, Bolden 2-6 0-2 6, Davis 1-2 0-1 2, Smith 1-1 1-2 3, Forbes 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 24-52 19-29 77.

VANDERBILT (8-10)

Lee 4-17 11-12 19, Evans 0-6 0-0 0, Pippen 4-14 0-0 10, Disu 7-14 4-5 21, Wright 3-6 0-0 6, Albert 0-2 0-0 0, Obinna 1-2 0-0 2, Moyer 1-2 2-2 4, Jankovic 0-2 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 20-65 17-20 62.

Halftime_Alabama 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Alabama 10-29 (Petty 5-10, Bolden 2-4, Shackelford 2-6, Lewis 1-4, Forbes 0-1, Reese 0-4), Vanderbilt 5-26 (Disu 3-10, Pippen 2-3, Moyer 0-1, Albert 0-2, Jankovic 0-2, Lee 0-2, Wright 0-2, Evans 0-4). Fouled Out_Jones, Pippen. Rebounds_Alabama 49 (Petty 10), Vanderbilt 29 (Evans 7). Assists_Alabama 12 (Lewis, Jones 5), Vanderbilt 8 (Lee, Wright 3). Total Fouls_Alabama 22, Vanderbilt 24.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Generation Cloud Summit - Norfolk, VA
1|23 CIO Forum 2020
1|23 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard tests use of tablets for marine inspections

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate