Alabama 88, Missouri 74

MISSOURI (9-8)

D.Smith 5-14 7-7 18, Ma.Smith 4-15 4-4 15, Pickett 0-5 0-0 0, Brown 5-8 1-1 11, Pinson 1-8 9-9 11, Watson 1-3 2-2 5, Nikko 2-5 4-4 8, Mi.Smith 1-3 2-2 4, Jackson 0-1 2-2 2, Braun 0-0 0-0 0, Okongo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-62 31-31 74.

ALABAMA (10-7)

Petty 6-12 4-6 20, Lewis 3-9 4-4 10, Jones 2-3 7-8 11, Shackelford 5-12 4-4 17, Reese 6-10 1-2 17, G.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Forbes 1-5 0-0 3, Bolden 1-3 5-6 8, Davis 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-56 25-30 88.

Halftime_Alabama 47-40. 3-Point Goals_Missouri 5-20 (Ma.Smith 3-11, D.Smith 1-2, Watson 1-2, Pickett 0-1, Brown 0-2, Pinson 0-2), Alabama 13-39 (Reese 4-8, Petty 4-10, Shackelford 3-9, Bolden 1-3, Forbes 1-5, Jones 0-1, Lewis 0-3). Fouled Out_Bolden. Rebounds_Missouri 35 (D.Smith, Brown, Mi.Smith 6), Alabama 36 (Jones 13). Assists_Missouri 7 (D.Smith, Pickett 2), Alabama 18 (Lewis 7). Total Fouls_Missouri 23, Alabama 22.

