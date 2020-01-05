Alabama St., Grambling St. meet in conference play

Alabama State (1-13, 0-1) vs. Grambling State (7-7, 1-0)

Assembly Center, Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes meet as Alabama State matches up against Grambling State. Both teams last played this past Saturday. Grambling State beat Alabama A&M by 10 points at home, while Alabama State fell 70-67 at Jackson State.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Grambling State’s DeVante Jackson has averaged 14 points and 5.4 rebounds while Ivy Smith Jr. has put up 11.6 points, 5.3 assists and 2.8 steals. For the Hornets, Tobi Ewuosho has averaged 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds while Brandon Battle has put up 7.2 points and four rebounds.EFFECTIVE EWUOSHO: Ewuosho has connected on 46.4 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Alabama State has dropped its last 10 road games, scoring 55.6 points and allowing 81.9 points during those contests. Grambling State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 96 points while giving up 61.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Hornets. Grambling State has an assist on 38 of 76 field goals (50 percent) across its past three games while Alabama State has assists on 25 of 66 field goals (37.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Grambling State is rated first among SWAC teams with an average of 77.5 points per game.

