Alabama St., Southern meet in conference play

Alabama State (3-15, 2-3) vs. Southern (6-13, 3-3)

F.G. Clark Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes meet as Alabama State battles Southern. Each program is coming off of a victory in their last game. Southern earned a 74-70 win at Mississippi Valley State on Monday, while Alabama State walked away with a 65-56 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Tobi Ewuosho is averaging 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds to lead the charge for the Hornets. Leon Daniels is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 7.9 points per game. The Jaguars have been led by Damiree Burns, who is averaging 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Hornets have scored 66.4 points per game and allowed 66 points per game against SWAC opponents. Those are both substantial improvements over the 57.2 points scored and 79.1 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.EFFECTIVE EWUOSHO: Ewuosho has connected on 48.5 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 8 over the last five games. He’s also made 75.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Alabama State is 0-13 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 3-2 when scoring at least 64.

STREAK STATS: Alabama State has lost its last 11 road games, scoring 56.3 points, while allowing 80.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern is ranked first among SWAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.5 percent. The Jaguars have averaged 12.1 offensive boards per game.

