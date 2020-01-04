Alabama’s Jeudy, Wills declare for NFL draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. are skipping their senior seasons to enter the NFL draft.

They announced their decisions Thursday on Twitter and are projected as likely first-round picks.

Jeudy, the 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner, finished his Alabama career with a huge game in the Citrus Bowl. He had 77 catches for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Jeudy logged a six-catch, 204-yard effort against Michigan on New Year’s Day, including an 85-yard touchdown.

He was part of a loaded receiving corps that includes DeVonta Smith, Henry Ruggs III and Jaylen Waddle. One of the program’s most prolific receivers, Jeudy led the Southeastern Conference with 14 touchdown catches in 2018 and was an Associated Press All-American.

Wills was a second-team AP All-American who started the past two seasons at right tackle.

Two other underclassmen, middle linebacker Dylan Moses and left tackle Alex Leatherwood, have both said they plan to return for their senior seasons.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whose season ended with a serious hip injury, is expected to announce his decision on Monday.

