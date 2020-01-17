Albany looks for road win vs Stony Brook

Albany (10-8, 3-0) vs. Stony Brook (12-7, 3-1)

Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany looks for its third straight win over Stony Brook at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Stony Brook’s last win at home against the Great Danes came on Jan. 8, 2017.

SUPER SENIORS: Albany’s Ahmad Clark, Cameron Healy and Malachi de Sousa have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 78 percent of all Great Danes points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Seawolves have allowed only 61.3 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 67.4 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.ACCURATE AHMAD: Clark has connected on 35.4 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 78.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Albany is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 10-3 when scoring at least 64.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Seawolves are 5-0 when they turn the ball over 13 times or fewer and 7-7 when they exceed 13 turnovers. The Great Danes are 5-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 5-8 when the team hits fewer than nine from long range.

DID YOU KNOW: Stony Brook is rated second among America East teams with an average of 70.8 points per game. The Seawolves have averaged 74.6 points per game over their last five games.

