Albany (NY) 101, Mass.-Lowell 75

MASS.-LOWELL (8-12)

Mitchell 2-6 0-0 5, Lutete 7-15 4-7 21, Noel 7-15 3-5 19, Gantz 2-4 0-0 4, Withers 5-6 0-0 10, Blunt 2-4 1-4 5, Thomas 3-5 0-0 8, Owens 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 29-59 8-16 75.

ALBANY (NY) (11-9)

Clark 6-12 0-0 15, Healy 13-23 7-7 41, Rizzuto 2-7 0-0 6, Hansen 5-5 2-4 12, Lulka 1-2 4-4 6, Hutcheson 1-5 0-0 2, Lauderdale 3-4 2-2 8, De Sousa 2-5 1-2 5, Hank 0-0 0-0 0, Doherty 0-0 0-0 0, French 1-2 0-0 2, Fruscio 1-2 0-0 2, Shafer 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 36-68 16-19 101.

Halftime_Albany (NY) 42-33. 3-Point Goals_Mass.-Lowell 9-21 (Lutete 3-6, Thomas 2-3, Noel 2-6, Owens 1-2, Mitchell 1-4), Albany (NY) 13-27 (Healy 8-14, Clark 3-5, Rizzuto 2-5, De Sousa 0-1, Fruscio 0-1, Hutcheson 0-1). Rebounds_Mass.-Lowell 24 (Withers 8), Albany (NY) 38 (Healy, Hansen, Lulka 7). Assists_Mass.-Lowell 16 (Blunt 4), Albany (NY) 19 (Clark 6). Total Fouls_Mass.-Lowell 20, Albany (NY) 17. A_2,055 (4,538).

