Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Allen, Blakney lead Idaho past Portland State, 72-61

January 3, 2020 12:37 am
 
< a min read
      

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Trevon Allen scored 20 points as Idaho beat Portland State 72-61 on Thursday night.

Scott Blakney had 13 points for Idaho (5-9, 1-2 Big Sky Conference).

The Vandals forced a season-high 21 turnovers and made 16 of 19 free throws.

Matt Hauser had 13 points for the Vikings (7-8, 1-2). Rashaad Goolsby added 10 points. Holland Woods had 10 points and six assists. Alonzo Walker had 13 rebounds.

Advertisement

Portland State led 50-44 with 15 minutes, 36 seconds remaining in the second half but was outscored 28-11 from that point. The Vikings’ 23 second-half points were a season low.

Idaho takes on Montana State at home next Thursday. Portland State plays Eastern Washington on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time