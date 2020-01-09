Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Alston Jr. scores 26 to carry Boise St. over UNLV 73-66

January 9, 2020 12:01 am
 
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Derrick Alston Jr. scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Justinian Jessup set a school record and Boise State extended its home win streak to seven games, beating UNLV 73-66 on Wednesday night.

Jessup, who scored 18 points, hit 5-of-8 3-pointers, with the first breaking a tie with Anthony Drmic (2011-16) for career 3-pointers. He now has 280 and his 16 shy of tying Jimmer Fredette’s Mountain West Conference record.

Abu Kigab added 12 points for the Broncos (11-6, 3-2) and RJ Williams had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Alston Jr. made 10 of 12 free throws.

Bryce Hamilton had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Runnin’ Rebels (8-9, 3-1), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Marvin Coleman added 12 points and five steals. Amauri Hardy had 10 points and eight rebounds.___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

