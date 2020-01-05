American U. 67, Boston U. 63

BOSTON U. (7-8)

McCoy 6-11 4-6 17, Whyte 4-9 4-5 12, Harper 1-6 0-0 3, Vilarino 5-8 3-6 13, Mahoney 2-6 1-4 5, Petcash 0-2 2-2 2, Mathon 3-4 0-0 6, Tynen 1-3 0-0 2, Brittain-Watts 0-1 2-2 2, Hemphill 0-4 1-2 1. Totals 22-54 17-27 63.

AMERICAN U. (5-8)

S.Nelson 6-14 3-6 15, Harris 5-11 5-6 19, Boonyasith 3-6 0-0 8, Beckton 0-2 1-2 1, C.Nelson 3-9 0-0 9, Alexander 2-3 0-1 4, Gasperini 2-3 2-2 6, Lubarsky 1-2 0-0 3, Bragg 0-0 0-0 0, Yiljep 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-51 11-17 67.

Halftime_Boston U. 25-23. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 2-13 (McCoy 1-3, Harper 1-4, Hemphill 0-2, Petcash 0-2, Whyte 0-2), American U. 10-26 (Harris 4-8, C.Nelson 3-7, Boonyasith 2-5, Lubarsky 1-2, Beckton 0-1, S.Nelson 0-3). Fouled Out_Mahoney, Gasperini. Rebounds_Boston U. 31 (Mahoney 5), American U. 36 (S.Nelson 10). Assists_Boston U. 5 (Mahoney 2), American U. 15 (S.Nelson 8). Total Fouls_Boston U. 18, American U. 20. A_291 (4,500).

