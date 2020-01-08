Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American U. 68, Army 60

January 8, 2020 9:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

AMERICAN U. (6-8)

S.Nelson 5-14 0-0 12, Beckton 2-9 1-1 6, Harris 3-6 4-4 12, Boonyasith 4-6 2-3 11, Gasperini 7-10 5-6 19, C.Nelson 1-4 1-2 4, Lubarsky 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander 2-3 0-0 4, Yiljep 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 13-16 68.

ARMY (5-9)

Funk 6-16 0-2 13, Grayson 4-9 2-4 13, Wilson 8-10 0-0 16, King 6-9 0-0 13, Caldwell 1-3 0-0 2, Blackwell 1-1 0-0 3, Madden 0-0 0-0 0, Finke 0-0 0-2 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-48 2-8 60.

Halftime_American U. 38-30. 3-Point Goals_American U. 7-21 (Harris 2-4, S.Nelson 2-4, Boonyasith 1-3, C.Nelson 1-3, Beckton 1-6, Lubarsky 0-1), Army 6-18 (Grayson 3-8, Blackwell 1-1, King 1-2, Funk 1-6, Caldwell 0-1). Rebounds_American U. 22 (Beckton, Harris, Gasperini 5), Army 26 (Wilson 8). Assists_American U. 15 (Beckton 5), Army 15 (Funk 12). Total Fouls_American U. 7, Army 14. A_696 (5,043).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|9 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1945: US invades Luzon in Philippines