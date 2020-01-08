American U. 68, Army 60

AMERICAN U. (6-8)

S.Nelson 5-14 0-0 12, Beckton 2-9 1-1 6, Harris 3-6 4-4 12, Boonyasith 4-6 2-3 11, Gasperini 7-10 5-6 19, C.Nelson 1-4 1-2 4, Lubarsky 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander 2-3 0-0 4, Yiljep 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 13-16 68.

ARMY (5-9)

Funk 6-16 0-2 13, Grayson 4-9 2-4 13, Wilson 8-10 0-0 16, King 6-9 0-0 13, Caldwell 1-3 0-0 2, Blackwell 1-1 0-0 3, Madden 0-0 0-0 0, Finke 0-0 0-2 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-48 2-8 60.

Halftime_American U. 38-30. 3-Point Goals_American U. 7-21 (Harris 2-4, S.Nelson 2-4, Boonyasith 1-3, C.Nelson 1-3, Beckton 1-6, Lubarsky 0-1), Army 6-18 (Grayson 3-8, Blackwell 1-1, King 1-2, Funk 1-6, Caldwell 0-1). Rebounds_American U. 22 (Beckton, Harris, Gasperini 5), Army 26 (Wilson 8). Assists_American U. 15 (Beckton 5), Army 15 (Funk 12). Total Fouls_American U. 7, Army 14. A_696 (5,043).

