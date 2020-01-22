American U. 93, Loyola (Md.) 91, OT

AMERICAN U. (9-9)

S.Nelson 6-19 9-10 21, Beckton 4-9 4-4 13, Gasperini 7-13 2-2 16, Harris 5-10 2-2 14, Boonyasith 4-6 0-0 10, C.Nelson 6-11 1-1 16, Alexander 0-1 0-0 0, Lubarsky 1-1 0-0 3, Bragg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-70 18-19 93.

LOYOLA (MD.) (9-11)

Andrews 8-13 7-7 25, Hart 3-9 2-4 9, Jones 2-8 0-0 5, Kostecka 12-19 4-5 32, Scott 3-8 2-2 8, Davis 1-2 2-2 4, Dike 2-6 1-2 5, Holcombe 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 32-68 18-22 91.

Halftime_American U. 45-44. 3-Point Goals_American U. 9-23 (C.Nelson 3-7, Boonyasith 2-4, Harris 2-4, Lubarsky 1-1, Beckton 1-5, S.Nelson 0-2), Loyola (Md.) 9-23 (Kostecka 4-8, Andrews 2-5, Hart 1-2, Holcombe 1-2, Jones 1-5, Davis 0-1). Fouled Out_Kostecka. Rebounds_American U. 34 (Gasperini 12), Loyola (Md.) 32 (Scott 9). Assists_American U. 18 (S.Nelson 8), Loyola (Md.) 22 (Hart 7). Total Fouls_American U. 20, Loyola (Md.) 18. A_724 (3,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.