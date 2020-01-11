Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Andreescu withdraws from Australian Open with knee injury

January 11, 2020 4:40 am
 
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian Open organizers said Saturday that U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, Juan Martin del Potro and Richard Gasquet have withdrawn due to knee injuries.

“The Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year,” Andreescu said. “It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body.”

Tournament officials said on Twitter that Gasquet had withdrawn with a knee injury while del Potro was also recovering from a knee ailment.

The tournament begins Jan. 20 in Melbourne.

