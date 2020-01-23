Listen Live Sports

Andy Reid Coaching Record

January 23, 2020 11:04 am
 
1 min read
      
Regular Season

Year, Team   W   L  T   Pct

1999 Philadelphia   5  11  0  .313

2000 Philadelphia  11   5  0  .688

2001 Philadelphia  11   5  0  .688

2002 Philadelphia  12   4  0  .750

2003 Philadelphia  12   4  0  .750

2004 Philadelphia  13   3  0  .813

2005 Philadelphia   6  10  0  .375

2006 Philadelphia  10   6  0  .625

2007 Philadelphia   8   8  0  .500

2008 Philadelphia   9   6  1  .594

2009 Philadelphia  11   5  0  .688

2010 Philadelphia  10   6  0  .625

2011 Philadelphia   8   8  0  .500

2012 Philadelphia   4  12  0  .250

2013 Kansas City  11   5  0  .688

2014 Kansas City   9   7  0  .563

2015 Kansas City  11   5  0  .688

2016 Kansas City  12   4  0  .750

2017 Kansas City  10   6  0  .625

2018 Kansas City  12   4  0  .750

2019 Kansas City  12   4  0  .750

Philadelphia Total 130  93  1  .583

Kansas City Total  77  35  0  .688

Overall Total 207 128  1  .618

___

Playoffs

Year, Team  W   L   Pct

2000 Philadelphia  1   1  .500

2001 Philadelphia  2   1  .667

2002 Philadelphia  1   1  .500

2003 Philadelphia  1   1  .500

2004 Philadelphia  2   1  .667

2006 Philadelphia  1   1  .500

2008 Philadelphia  2   1  .667

2009 Philadelphia  0   1  .000

2010 Philadelphia  0   1  .000

2013 Kansas City  0   1  .000

2015 Kansas City  1   1  .500

2016 Kansas City  0   1  .000

2017 Kansas City  0   1  .000

2018 Kansas City  1   1  .500

2019 Kansas City  2   0 1.000

Philadelphia Total 10   9  .526

Kansas City Total  4   5  .444

Overall Total 14  14  .500

___

2000 — Won wild card against Tampa Bay 21-3; lost divisional playoff against N.Y. Giants 20-10.

2001 — Won wild card against Tampa Bay 31-9; won divisional playoff against Chicago 33-19; lost NFC championship to St. Louis 29-24.

2002 — Won divisional playoff against Atlanta 20-6; lost NFC championship to Tampa Bay 27-10.

2003 — Won divisional playoff against Green Bay 20-17, OT; lost NFC championship to Carolina 14-3.

2004 — Won divisional playoff Minnesota 27-14; won NFC championship against Atlanta 27-10; lost Super Bowl to New England 24-21.

2006 — Won wild card against New York Giants 23-20; lost divisional playoff to New Orleans 27-24.

2008 — Won wild card against Minnesota 26-14; won divisional playoff against N.Y. Giants 23-11; lost NFC championship to Arizona 32-25.

2009 — Lost wild card to Dallas 34-14.

2010 — Lost wild card to Green Bay 21-16.

2013 — Lost wild card to Indianapolis 26-24.

2015 — Won wild card against Houston 30-0; lost divisional playoff to New England 27-20.

2016 — Lost divisional to Pittsburgh 18-16.

2017 — Lost wild card to Tennessee Tennessee 22-21.

2018 — Won divisional playoff against Indianapolis 31-13; lost AFC championship to New England 37-31, OT.

2019 — Won divisional playoff against Houston 51-31; won AFC championship against Tennessee 35-24.

