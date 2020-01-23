Andy Reid Coaching Record

Regular Season

Year, Team W L T Pct

1999 Philadelphia 5 11 0 .313

2000 Philadelphia 11 5 0 .688

2001 Philadelphia 11 5 0 .688

Advertisement

2002 Philadelphia 12 4 0 .750

2003 Philadelphia 12 4 0 .750

2004 Philadelphia 13 3 0 .813

2005 Philadelphia 6 10 0 .375

2006 Philadelphia 10 6 0 .625

2007 Philadelphia 8 8 0 .500

2008 Philadelphia 9 6 1 .594

2009 Philadelphia 11 5 0 .688

2010 Philadelphia 10 6 0 .625

2011 Philadelphia 8 8 0 .500

2012 Philadelphia 4 12 0 .250

2013 Kansas City 11 5 0 .688

2014 Kansas City 9 7 0 .563

2015 Kansas City 11 5 0 .688

2016 Kansas City 12 4 0 .750

2017 Kansas City 10 6 0 .625

2018 Kansas City 12 4 0 .750

2019 Kansas City 12 4 0 .750

Philadelphia Total 130 93 1 .583

Kansas City Total 77 35 0 .688

Overall Total 207 128 1 .618

___

Playoffs

Year, Team W L Pct

2000 Philadelphia 1 1 .500

2001 Philadelphia 2 1 .667

2002 Philadelphia 1 1 .500

2003 Philadelphia 1 1 .500

2004 Philadelphia 2 1 .667

2006 Philadelphia 1 1 .500

2008 Philadelphia 2 1 .667

2009 Philadelphia 0 1 .000

2010 Philadelphia 0 1 .000

2013 Kansas City 0 1 .000

2015 Kansas City 1 1 .500

2016 Kansas City 0 1 .000

2017 Kansas City 0 1 .000

2018 Kansas City 1 1 .500

2019 Kansas City 2 0 1.000

Philadelphia Total 10 9 .526

Kansas City Total 4 5 .444

Overall Total 14 14 .500

___

2000 — Won wild card against Tampa Bay 21-3; lost divisional playoff against N.Y. Giants 20-10.

2001 — Won wild card against Tampa Bay 31-9; won divisional playoff against Chicago 33-19; lost NFC championship to St. Louis 29-24.

2002 — Won divisional playoff against Atlanta 20-6; lost NFC championship to Tampa Bay 27-10.

2003 — Won divisional playoff against Green Bay 20-17, OT; lost NFC championship to Carolina 14-3.

2004 — Won divisional playoff Minnesota 27-14; won NFC championship against Atlanta 27-10; lost Super Bowl to New England 24-21.

2006 — Won wild card against New York Giants 23-20; lost divisional playoff to New Orleans 27-24.

2008 — Won wild card against Minnesota 26-14; won divisional playoff against N.Y. Giants 23-11; lost NFC championship to Arizona 32-25.

2009 — Lost wild card to Dallas 34-14.

2010 — Lost wild card to Green Bay 21-16.

2013 — Lost wild card to Indianapolis 26-24.

2015 — Won wild card against Houston 30-0; lost divisional playoff to New England 27-20.

2016 — Lost divisional to Pittsburgh 18-16.

2017 — Lost wild card to Tennessee Tennessee 22-21.

2018 — Won divisional playoff against Indianapolis 31-13; lost AFC championship to New England 37-31, OT.

2019 — Won divisional playoff against Houston 51-31; won AFC championship against Tennessee 35-24.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.