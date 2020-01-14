Listen Live Sports

Angels acquire pitcher Matt Andriese from Diamondbacks

January 14, 2020 5:54 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have acquired relief pitcher Matt Andriese from the Arizona Diamondbacks for minor league pitcher Jeremy Beasley.

The 30-year-old Andriese is a five-year big league veteran who has spent the past 1 1/2 seasons with the D-backs after being traded by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018. The right-hander had a 5-5 record last season and a 4.71 ERA in 54 appearances and recently avoided salary arbitration by agreeing to a $1,395,000, one-year deal for 2020.

The 24-year-old Beasley split time between Double-A and Triple-A last season. He had a 6-7 record with a 4.06 ERA in 22 starts in Double-A and a 1-0 record with a 7.90 ERA in three starts in Triple-A.

Beasley, a right-hander, is a former 30th-round draft pick out of Clemson.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

