Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels acquire reliever Keller from Marlins for Estrada

January 6, 2020 5:44 pm
 
< a min read
      

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have acquired right-handed reliever Kyle Keller from the Miami Marlins.

The Angels traded minor league catcher Jose Estrada to Miami on Monday.

The 26-year-old Keller made his major league debut last Aug. 4 and pitched in 10 games for the Marlins, posting a 3.38 ERA with 11 strikeouts. He excelled with Triple-A New Orleans, holding opponents to a .217 batting average with a rate of 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, 10th-best in the Pacific Coast League.

The Angels signed the 19-year-old Estrada as an international free agent one year ago. He played in the Dominican Summer League.

Advertisement

The Angels also designated reliever Jake Jewell for assignment. The right-hander has a 6.99 ERA in 21 appearances with the Angels over the last two seasons.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1789: First US presidential electors set