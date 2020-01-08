Listen Live Sports

Anthony Hudson to coach US men’s under-20 soccer team

January 8, 2020 1:55 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Hudson was hired as coach of the U.S. men’s under-20 soccer team on Wednesday to replace Tab Ramos, who quit in October to become coach of Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo.

The 38-year-old Hudson coached Bahrain’s senior national team from 2013-14 and New Zealand from 2014-17. He was hired by Colorado before the 2018 season and led the Rapids to eight wins, 19 losses and seven ties in his first MLS season. He was fired May 1 after a winless start that included seven league losses and two draws.

Ramos coached at the last four Under-20 World Cups, leading the U.S. to the quarterfinals in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

