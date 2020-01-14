Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

AP National Football Champions

January 14, 2020 1:39 am
 
< a min read
      

2019 — LSU

2018 — Clemson

2017 — Alabama

2016 — Clemson

Advertisement

2015 — Alabama

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

2014 — Ohio State

2013 — Florida State

2012 — Alabama

2011 — Alabama

2010 — Auburn

2009 — Alabama

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

2008 — Florida

2007 — LSU

2006 — Florida

2005 — Texas

2004 — Southern Cal

2003 — Southern Cal

2002 — Ohio State

2001 — Miami

2000 — Oklahoma

1999 — Florida State

1998 — Tennessee

1997 — Michigan

1996 — Florida

1995 — Nebraska

1994 — Nebraska

1993 — Florida State

1992 — Alabama

1991 — Miami

1990 — Colorado

1989 — Miami

1988 — Notre Dame

1987 — Miami

1986 — Penn State

1985 — Oklahoma

1984 — BYU

1983 — Miami

1982 — Penn State

1981 — Clemson

1980 — Georgia

1979 — Alabama

1978 — Alabama

1977 — Notre Dame

1976 — Pittsburgh

1975 — Oklahoma

1974 — Oklahoma

1973 — Notre Dame

1972 — Southern Cal

1971 — Nebraska

1970 — Nebraska

1969 — Texas

1968 — Ohio State

1967 — Southern Cal

1966 — Notre Dame

1965 — Alabama

1964 — Alabama

1963 — Texas

1962 — Southern Cal

1961 — Alabama

1960 — Minnesota

1959 — Syracuse

1958 — LSU

1957 — Auburn

1956 — Oklahoma

1955 — Oklahoma

1954 — Ohio State

1953 — Maryland

1952 — Michigan State

1951 — Tennessee

1950 — Oklahoma

1949 — Notre Dame

1948 — Michigan

1947 — Notre Dame

1946 — Notre Dame

1945 — Army

1944 — Army

1943 — Notre Dame

1942 — Ohio State

1941 — Minnesota

1940 — Minnesota

1939 — Texas A&M

1938 — TCU

1937 — Pittsburgh

1936 — Minnesota

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Poe Lock with a fresh batch of ice on her bow

Today in History

1969: Explosion aboard USS Enterprise kills 28