AP National Football Champions

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
2019 — LSU
2018 — Clemson
2017 — Alabama
2016 — Clemson
2015 — Alabama
Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.
2014 — Ohio State
2013 — Florida State
2012 — Alabama
2011 — Alabama
2010 — Auburn
2009 — Alabama
Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.
2008 — Florida
2007 — LSU
2006 — Florida
2005 — Texas
2004 — Southern Cal
2003 — Southern Cal
2002 — Ohio State
2001 — Miami
2000 — Oklahoma
1999 — Florida State
1998 — Tennessee
1997 — Michigan
1996 — Florida
1995 — Nebraska
1994 — Nebraska
1993 — Florida State
1992 — Alabama
1991 — Miami
1990 — Colorado
1989 — Miami
1988 — Notre Dame
1987 — Miami
1986 — Penn State
1985 — Oklahoma
1984 — BYU
1983 — Miami
1982 — Penn State
1981 — Clemson
1980 — Georgia
1979 — Alabama
1978 — Alabama
1977 — Notre Dame
1976 — Pittsburgh
1975 — Oklahoma
1974 — Oklahoma
1973 — Notre Dame
1972 — Southern Cal
1971 — Nebraska
1970 — Nebraska
1969 — Texas
1968 — Ohio State
1967 — Southern Cal
1966 — Notre Dame
1965 — Alabama
1964 — Alabama
1963 — Texas
1962 — Southern Cal
1961 — Alabama
1960 — Minnesota
1959 — Syracuse
1958 — LSU
1957 — Auburn
1956 — Oklahoma
1955 — Oklahoma
1954 — Ohio State
1953 — Maryland
1952 — Michigan State
1951 — Tennessee
1950 — Oklahoma
1949 — Notre Dame
1948 — Michigan
1947 — Notre Dame
1946 — Notre Dame
1945 — Army
1944 — Army
1943 — Notre Dame
1942 — Ohio State
1941 — Minnesota
1940 — Minnesota
1939 — Texas A&M
1938 — TCU
1937 — Pittsburgh
1936 — Minnesota
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.