AP National Football Champions

2019 — LSU

2018 — Clemson

2017 — Alabama

2016 — Clemson

Advertisement

2015 — Alabama

2014 — Ohio State

2013 — Florida State

2012 — Alabama

2011 — Alabama

2010 — Auburn

2009 — Alabama

2008 — Florida

2007 — LSU

2006 — Florida

2005 — Texas

2004 — Southern Cal

2003 — Southern Cal

2002 — Ohio State

2001 — Miami

2000 — Oklahoma

1999 — Florida State

1998 — Tennessee

1997 — Michigan

1996 — Florida

1995 — Nebraska

1994 — Nebraska

1993 — Florida State

1992 — Alabama

1991 — Miami

1990 — Colorado

1989 — Miami

1988 — Notre Dame

1987 — Miami

1986 — Penn State

1985 — Oklahoma

1984 — BYU

1983 — Miami

1982 — Penn State

1981 — Clemson

1980 — Georgia

1979 — Alabama

1978 — Alabama

1977 — Notre Dame

1976 — Pittsburgh

1975 — Oklahoma

1974 — Oklahoma

1973 — Notre Dame

1972 — Southern Cal

1971 — Nebraska

1970 — Nebraska

1969 — Texas

1968 — Ohio State

1967 — Southern Cal

1966 — Notre Dame

1965 — Alabama

1964 — Alabama

1963 — Texas

1962 — Southern Cal

1961 — Alabama

1960 — Minnesota

1959 — Syracuse

1958 — LSU

1957 — Auburn

1956 — Oklahoma

1955 — Oklahoma

1954 — Ohio State

1953 — Maryland

1952 — Michigan State

1951 — Tennessee

1950 — Oklahoma

1949 — Notre Dame

1948 — Michigan

1947 — Notre Dame

1946 — Notre Dame

1945 — Army

1944 — Army

1943 — Notre Dame

1942 — Ohio State

1941 — Minnesota

1940 — Minnesota

1939 — Texas A&M

1938 — TCU

1937 — Pittsburgh

1936 — Minnesota

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.