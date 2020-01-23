AP Photos: Czech dog sled race goes off despite lack of snow

PRAGUE (AP) — A traditional five-day dog sled race in the Czech Republic has gone ahead despite a lack of snow.

Organizers said they had to change some routes but were able to prepare the 24th edition of the Sedivackuv Long at its original distance.

Four years ago, the race had to be cut short due to warm weather.

One of the toughest dog sled events in Europe began on Tuesday with 77 drivers and some 700 dogs from 10 countries racing in the Orlicke Mountains, a range in the northeastern Czech Republic along the border with Poland.

In the race — part of the European extreme dog sled race series — competitors in two categories have to cover either 300 kilometers (186 miles) or 200 kilometers (124 miles), spending two or one night sleeping out in the snow.

