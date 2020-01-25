Listen Live Sports

Appalachian St. 78, Coastal Carolina 58

January 25, 2020 4:23 pm
 
APPALACHIAN ST. (11-10)

Williams 6-10 2-3 17, Johnson 7-16 5-6 22, Forrest 4-12 9-10 19, K.Lewis 3-5 4-7 10, Delph 1-4 0-0 3, Seacat 2-4 1-2 5, J.Lewis 1-3 0-0 2, Bibby 0-0 0-0 0, Gregory 0-0 0-0 0, Tharrington 0-0 0-0 0, Baker 0-1 0-0 0, Greene 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 21-28 78.

COASTAL CAROLINA (11-10)

Jones 7-12 5-5 19, Brewton 3-10 3-5 11, Burton 4-8 4-4 12, Green 1-4 1-2 3, Gumbs-Frater 2-8 0-1 4, Hippolyte 1-1 0-0 2, Ceaser 2-2 0-0 4, Harvey 0-3 0-0 0, Peterson 1-3 0-0 3, Kitenge 0-1 0-0 0, Cook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 13-17 58.

Halftime_Appalachian St. 40-22. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 9-24 (Williams 3-6, Johnson 3-7, Forrest 2-7, Delph 1-3, Baker 0-1), Coastal Carolina 3-14 (Brewton 2-6, Peterson 1-2, Jones 0-1, Green 0-2, Gumbs-Frater 0-3). Rebounds_Appalachian St. 38 (Williams 9), Coastal Carolina 32 (Jones, Burton 7). Assists_Appalachian St. 12 (Forrest 4), Coastal Carolina 8 (Jones, Peterson 2). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 17, Coastal Carolina 23. A_1,091 (3,600).

