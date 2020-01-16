Appalachian St. 83, Arkansas St. 80, OT

ARKANSAS ST. (12-7)

Eaton 4-14 5-8 13, Fields 4-10 2-5 11, Eggleston 7-15 1-4 17, Kus 4-10 0-0 8, Brevard 3-6 3-6 9, Willis 2-3 0-0 6, J.Johnson 3-6 4-5 13, Jackson 1-1 1-2 3, Matthews 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 16-30 80.

APPALACHIAN ST. (10-9)

Williams 4-13 5-7 14, Forrest 6-17 5-6 20, Delph 4-14 6-6 15, I.Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Seacat 4-4 3-5 11, K.Lewis 1-3 4-6 6, J.Lewis 3-3 6-6 12, Bibby 0-0 0-0 0, Gregory 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-58 29-36 83.

Halftime_Appalachian St. 39-38. 3-Point Goals_Arkansas St. 8-24 (J.Johnson 3-6, Willis 2-3, Eggleston 2-5, Fields 1-4, Eaton 0-3, Kus 0-3), Appalachian St. 6-24 (Forrest 3-10, I.Johnson 1-2, Delph 1-6, Williams 1-6). Fouled Out_Matthews, K.Lewis. Rebounds_Arkansas St. 44 (Brevard 13), Appalachian St. 36 (Williams 10). Assists_Arkansas St. 14 (Eaton, Fields 3), Appalachian St. 11 (Williams, Forrest 3). Total Fouls_Arkansas St. 26, Appalachian St. 21. A_1,566 (8,325).

