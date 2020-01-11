Listen Live Sports

Archibald scores 14 to carry Louisiana Tech over UTEP 64-61

January 11, 2020 11:38 pm
 
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Amorie Archibald had 14 points as Louisiana Tech narrowly beat UTEP 64-61 on Saturday night.

Derric Jean had 13 points for Louisiana Tech (12-4, 3-1 Conference USA). DaQuan Bracey added 12 points.

Louisiana Tech totaled 30 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Bryson Williams had 17 points and three blocks for the Miners (10-7, 1-3). Souley Boum added 12 points. Eric Vila had seven rebounds.

Louisiana Tech matches up against Rice at home on Thursday. UTEP matches up against UTSA at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

