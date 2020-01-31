Listen Live Sports

Aririguzoh leads Princeton over Dartmouth 66-44

January 31, 2020 9:27 pm
 
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Richmond Aririguzoh registered 13 points and three assists as Princeton routed Dartmouth 66-44 on Friday night.

Ryan Schwieger had 12 points for Princeton (8-8, 3-0 Ivy League), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Ethan Wright added eight rebounds.

Dartmouth totaled 17 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Trevon Ary-Turner had 11 points for the Big Green (7-11, 0-3), who have now lost six games in a row. Chris Knight added 10 points.

Princeton plays Harvard at home on Saturday. Dartmouth matches up against Penn on the road on Saturday.

