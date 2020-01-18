Arizona 75, No. 20 Colorado 54

COLORADO (14-4)

Wright 5-11 2-2 15, Schwartz 4-8 2-4 12, Bey 2-4 5-7 9, Siewert 3-8 2-4 8, Battey 0-2 0-0 0, Daniels 0-3 0-0 0, Kountz 1-4 0-0 2, Gatling 0-5 0-0 0, Walton 1-2 0-0 2, Parquet 2-2 0-0 6, Strating 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 11-17 54.

ARIZONA (13-5)

Nnaji 4-10 3-4 12, Mannion 4-11 4-5 12, Smith 4-9 2-2 13, Green 6-13 1-2 13, Lee 3-5 0-0 6, Hazzard 3-6 0-0 9, Gettings 1-1 0-0 3, Baker 3-4 0-0 7, Koloko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 10-13 75.

Halftime_Arizona 34-23. 3-Point Goals_Colorado 7-23 (Wright 3-6, Parquet 2-2, Schwartz 2-5, Daniels 0-1, Kountz 0-1, Gatling 0-4, Siewert 0-4), Arizona 9-22 (Hazzard 3-6, Smith 3-7, Gettings 1-1, Nnaji 1-1, Baker 1-2, Green 0-2, Mannion 0-3). Rebounds_Colorado 18 (Siewert 7), Arizona 35 (Nnaji 12). Assists_Colorado 9 (Wright 5), Arizona 13 (Mannion 6). Total Fouls_Colorado 14, Arizona 15.

