Arizona 75, Washington 72

ARIZONA (14-6)

Mannion 4-8 5-6 16, Smith 1-9 1-3 4, Nnaji 4-11 1-1 9, Baker 5-8 3-3 17, Gettings 5-9 3-5 13, J.Green 2-7 1-1 5, Hazzard 2-5 2-2 8, Lee 1-3 1-2 3, Koloko 0-1 0-0 0, Jeter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 17-23 75.

WASHINGTON (12-10)

Stewart 3-13 2-2 9, McDaniels 5-13 1-2 12, Wright 3-7 4-5 12, Carter 5-9 0-0 13, Tsohonis 2-5 0-0 6, Bey 1-2 1-2 4, Battle 5-9 0-0 14, Timmins 1-1 0-0 2, Hardy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 8-11 72.

Halftime_Arizona 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Arizona 10-26 (Baker 4-7, Mannion 3-7, Hazzard 2-4, Smith 1-7, Gettings 0-1), Washington 14-28 (Battle 4-8, Carter 3-6, Tsohonis 2-4, Wright 2-4, Bey 1-1, Stewart 1-1, McDaniels 1-4). Fouled Out_Wright. Rebounds_Arizona 33 (Nnaji 8), Washington 33 (Stewart 11). Assists_Arizona 17 (Mannion, Smith 5), Washington 13 (McDaniels 5). Total Fouls_Arizona 14, Washington 18. A_9,123 (10,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.