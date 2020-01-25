Arkansas 78, TCU 67

TCU (13-6)

Bane 3-6 0-0 8, Samuel 9-12 6-9 24, Nembhard 3-7 5-8 11, Dennis 3-11 0-0 6, Smith 2-4 2-3 8, Fuller 0-2 0-0 0, Grayer 2-4 0-0 5, Farabello 1-3 0-0 3, LeDee 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-50 13-20 67.

ARKANSAS (15-4)

Whitt 8-15 4-4 20, Bailey 3-5 1-1 7, Sills 7-8 1-2 18, Harris 2-4 2-2 7, Jones 4-11 10-15 20, Chaney 3-6 0-0 6, Cylla 0-1 0-0 0, Henderson 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 27-50 18-25 78.

Halftime_Arkansas 33-29. 3-Point Goals_TCU 6-19 (Bane 2-3, Smith 2-3, Farabello 1-2, Grayer 1-3, Dennis 0-4, Nembhard 0-4), Arkansas 6-9 (Sills 3-3, Jones 2-4, Harris 1-2). Rebounds_TCU 30 (Samuel 18), Arkansas 24 (Bailey 6). Assists_TCU 11 (Bane 5), Arkansas 14 (Harris 6). Total Fouls_TCU 24, Arkansas 16. A_19,200 (19,368).

