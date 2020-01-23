Listen Live Sports

Arkansas St. 75, South Alabama 71

January 23, 2020 10:41 pm
 
SOUTH ALABAMA (12-9)

Ajayi 7-14 9-13 23, McGee 4-5 6-10 15, Lott 3-5 5-8 11, Pettway 1-5 3-4 5, Fox 4-10 1-2 11, Mitchell 3-5 0-1 6, Morris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-44 24-38 71.

ARKANSAS ST. (14-7)

Eggleston 1-5 1-2 3, Fields 0-2 3-4 3, Eaton 4-6 7-7 19, Willis 6-9 2-2 17, Matthews 3-3 0-0 6, Johnson 2-9 4-7 10, Brevard 3-4 2-2 8, Kus 2-4 0-0 5, Jackson 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 22-44 21-26 75.

Halftime_Arkansas St. 31-27. 3-Point Goals_South Alabama 3-8 (Fox 2-5, McGee 1-2, Mitchell 0-1), Arkansas St. 10-25 (Eaton 4-6, Willis 3-4, Johnson 2-9, Kus 1-2, Eggleston 0-2, Fields 0-2). Fouled Out_Matthews, Brevard. Rebounds_South Alabama 26 (Ajayi 9), Arkansas St. 29 (Eggleston 9). Assists_South Alabama 5 (McGee 2), Arkansas St. 21 (Willis 6). Total Fouls_South Alabama 18, Arkansas St. 26. A_3,119 (10,475).

