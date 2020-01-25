Listen Live Sports

Arkansas St. 78, Troy 62

January 25, 2020 8:08 pm
 
ARKANSAS ST. (15-7)

Eaton 2-6 0-0 5, Fields 2-7 3-4 8, Eggleston 6-13 3-6 15, Willis 4-4 2-2 11, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 4-7 0-0 12, Kus 3-7 2-4 8, Matthews 4-5 3-7 11, Brevard 1-1 2-2 4, Wilson 0-1 2-2 2, Scoggins 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-52 17-27 78.

TROY (8-14)

Gordon 4-11 4-10 14, D.Williams 0-9 2-2 2, Stampley 2-6 2-3 6, Adams 3-10 0-0 9, Small 3-5 5-6 11, Waters 4-7 7-7 15, Simon 1-4 0-0 3, Norman 0-3 0-0 0, Thomas 0-2 2-2 2, Tuck 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-58 22-30 62.

Halftime_Arkansas St. 37-25. 3-Point Goals_Arkansas St. 7-15 (Johnson 4-6, Willis 1-1, Eaton 1-3, Fields 1-3, Eggleston 0-1, Kus 0-1), Troy 6-24 (Adams 3-7, Gordon 2-4, Simon 1-1, Small 0-1, Stampley 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Waters 0-1, Norman 0-3, D.Williams 0-5). Fouled Out_Willis, Adams. Rebounds_Arkansas St. 32 (Kus 10), Troy 34 (Stampley 9). Assists_Arkansas St. 18 (Eggleston 4), Troy 10 (Gordon 4). Total Fouls_Arkansas St. 29, Troy 22. A_2,538 (5,200).

