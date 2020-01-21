Listen Live Sports

Armstrong leads Texas Southern over Grambling 68-61

January 21, 2020 12:58 am
 
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Tyrik Armstrong scored 17 points, Bryson Etienne added 13 and made four assists and Texas Southern beat Grambling 68-61 on Monday night to win its third straight.

Justin Hopkins scored nine points and Chris Baldwin grabbed eight rebounds for Texas Southern (7-11, 4-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which scored 17 points off of 18 Grambling turnovers.

Ivy Smith Jr. scored 14 points and Devante Jackson and Trevell Cunningham added 10 apiece for Grambling (9-10, 3-3), which won the rebound battle 44-29. Terreon Randolph had 10 boards.

Texas Southern hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff next Monday. Grambling plays at Jackson State on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

