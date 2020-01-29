Listen Live Sports

Army 68, Bucknell 59

January 29, 2020 12:54 pm
 
BUCKNELL (9-13)

Sotos 2-7 0-0 6, A.Funk 1-5 0-0 2, Toomer 3-9 0-0 7, Meeks 6-14 6-6 19, Moore 3-7 0-0 6, Ellis 3-6 3-4 11, Spear 1-3 0-0 2, Newman 3-4 0-0 6, Rice 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 9-10 59.

ARMY (10-10)

T.Funk 7-15 4-4 19, Caldwell 4-8 3-3 11, King 5-9 0-0 10, Grayson 3-11 2-3 10, Wilson 7-9 2-2 16, Blackwell 0-6 0-0 0, Finke 0-1 0-0 0, Madden 0-0 2-2 2, Mann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 13-14 68.

Halftime_Army 34-25. 3-Point Goals_Bucknell 6-21 (Ellis 2-3, Sotos 2-5, Meeks 1-4, Toomer 1-4, Rice 0-2, A.Funk 0-3), Army 3-18 (Grayson 2-9, T.Funk 1-4, King 0-2, Blackwell 0-3). Fouled Out_Toomer. Rebounds_Bucknell 30 (Meeks 9), Army 32 (King 8). Assists_Bucknell 10 (Spear 3), Army 15 (T.Funk 5). Total Fouls_Bucknell 17, Army 13. A_2,962 (5,043).

