Army 73, Navy 66

ARMY (8-10)

Caldwell 0-0 0-0 0, Funk 0-0 0-0 20, Grayson 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 20.

NAVY (11-8)

Davis 0-0 0-0 26, L.Loehr 0-0 0-0 3, Summers 0-0 0-0 7, Wieck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 36.

Halftime_Army 40-32. 3-Point Goals_Army 0-0 (), Navy 0-0 (). Rebounds_Army 11 (Caldwell 10), Navy 8 (Wieck 8). Assists_Army 7 (Funk 6), Navy 11 (Davis 5). Total Fouls_Army 0, Navy 0.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.