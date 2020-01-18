Listen Live Sports

Army 81, Loyola (Md.) 80

January 18, 2020 3:28 pm
 
LOYOLA (MD.) (9-10)

Andrews 5-9 3-6 15, Kostecka 6-11 8-8 22, Hart 4-8 0-2 9, Jones 5-9 1-2 14, Scott 3-9 6-7 12, Dike 4-4 0-4 8, Davis 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 18-29 80.

ARMY (7-10)

Funk 7-17 1-2 18, Grayson 4-9 1-2 11, Wilson 9-13 0-0 18, Blackwell 5-7 2-3 16, King 2-3 1-2 5, Mann 1-2 0-0 2, Caldwell 1-3 0-0 3, Madden 3-3 0-0 6, Kinker 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 33-62 5-9 81.

Halftime_Loyola (Md.) 36-30. 3-Point Goals_Loyola (Md.) 8-21 (Jones 3-6, Kostecka 2-4, Andrews 2-6, Hart 1-4, Davis 0-1), Army 10-27 (Blackwell 4-6, Funk 3-9, Grayson 2-6, Caldwell 1-1, King 0-1, Mann 0-1, Kinker 0-3). Fouled Out_Funk, King. Rebounds_Loyola (Md.) 32 (Andrews, Scott 10), Army 26 (Wilson 7). Assists_Loyola (Md.) 16 (Hart 6), Army 23 (Funk 11). Total Fouls_Loyola (Md.) 10, Army 23. A_1,595 (5,043).

