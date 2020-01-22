Listen Live Sports

Army 94, Lafayette 74

January 22, 2020 9:23 pm
 
ARMY (8-10)

Funk 8-16 0-0 19, Grayson 8-11 0-0 21, Wilson 11-16 1-2 23, King 6-9 0-0 14, Caldwell 1-3 0-0 2, Blackwell 4-4 1-1 10, Mann 1-2 0-0 3, Madden 0-1 0-0 0, Kinker 0-1 0-0 0, Parini 0-0 0-0 0, Thiele 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 40-64 2-4 94.

LAFAYETTE (11-7)

Perry 6-12 1-2 17, Jaworski 4-11 0-0 9, Jarrett 5-10 4-4 18, Stephens 2-8 0-0 6, Cherry 1-6 0-0 2, Stout 0-3 0-0 0, Quinn 6-8 2-3 14, O’Boyle 2-4 3-3 8, Hastings 0-1 0-0 0, Good 0-0 0-0 0, Anekwe 0-0 0-2 0, Reichwein 0-2 0-0 0, Vaughan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 10-14 74.

Halftime_Army 43-30. 3-Point Goals_Army 12-21 (Grayson 5-7, Funk 3-5, King 2-3, Blackwell 1-1, Mann 1-2, Madden 0-1, Caldwell 0-2), Lafayette 12-29 (Perry 4-6, Jarrett 4-7, Stephens 2-5, O’Boyle 1-2, Jaworski 1-5, Cherry 0-1, Reichwein 0-1, Stout 0-2). Rebounds_Army 29 (King 7), Lafayette 32 (Cherry 9). Assists_Army 25 (Funk 11), Lafayette 13 (Jarrett 4). Total Fouls_Army 14, Lafayette 7. A_1,447 (3,500).

