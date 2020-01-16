Listen Live Sports

Army looks for home win vs Loyola

January 16, 2020 5:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Loyola (Md.) (9-9, 1-4) vs. Army (6-10, 1-4)

Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army looks for its fourth straight win over Loyola (Md.) at Christl Arena. The last victory for the Greyhounds at Army was a 100-99 win on Feb. 6, 2016.

LEADING THE WAY: Army’s Tommy Funk has averaged 14.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists while Matt Wilson has put up 14.4 points and 7.9 rebounds. For the Greyhounds, Andrew Kostecka has averaged 20.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Isaiah Hart has put up 8.3 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Black Knights have allowed just 70.6 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 76 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Funk has been directly responsible for 51 percent of all Army field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Army is 5-0 when scoring at least 75 points and 1-10 when falling shy of that total. Loyola (Md.) is 8-0 when it puts up 72 or more points and 1-9 on the year, otherwise.

COLD SPELLS: Loyola (Md.) has dropped its last three road games, scoring 64 points and allowing 85 points during those contests. Army has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 65.7 points while giving up 74.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Army is rated first in the Patriot League with an average of 70.3 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

