Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ash Barty gets tough draw in her home Brisbane tournament

January 4, 2020 1:40 am
 
1 min read
      

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty will begin the new year with a tough draw at the Brisbane International. She’s one of six Grand Slam champions in her half of the draw. There are three others her quarter at her home tournament.

Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, who is on the other side of the draw, has a first-round match against Maria Sakkari.

Barty will have a first-round bye before a potential second-round match against five-time major winner and wild-card entry Maria Sharapova, who plays a qualifier in the first round.

Barty won both her matches against Sharapova in 2019, including in the Australian Open’s fourth round.

Advertisement

If Barty reaches the quarterfinals, the French Open champion could take on either 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens or two-time Wimbledon champion and fifth-seeded Petra Kvitova. Three-time major winner Angelique Kerber and 2011 U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur, who are also in Barty’s half of the draw, meet in the first round.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

The draw was made on Saturday when Kiki Bertens, who will play doubles with Barty in Brisbane, said the WTA Finals champion seems to be enjoying life at the top.

“I was impressed (by her rise) but, for me, it was not a surprise,” Bertens said of Barty. “I think she is handling it all well. And she is a nice person as well. I think she is the best player at this moment and she is having a really good time.”

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1942: FDR commits to biggest arms buildup in US history