Assistant coach Boone won’t return to UNC staff for 2020

January 2, 2020 6:37 pm
 
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina assistant coach Scott Boone won’t return next season.

In a statement Thursday, team spokesman Jeremy Sharpe said the outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator was no longer on Mack Brown’s staff.

“We appreciate all that he did for us this season in helping us get to and win the bowl game,” Sharpe said, “but after the season, there were some philosophical differences and a mutual decision to part ways.”

Boone had worked at Wake Forest, Arizona, Nevada and William & Mary in the past decade before coming to UNC.

The Tar Heels (7-6) beat Temple 55-13 in the Military Bowl last week for their first bowl win since 2013, capping Brown’s first season back with the program he built into top-10 national status in the 1990s.

