ASU looks to knock off No. 20 Colorado

No. 20 Colorado (13-3, 3-1) vs. Arizona State (10-6, 1-3)

Wells-Fargo Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Colorado looks to give Arizona State its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents. Arizona State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks 80-76 on Dec. 22, 2018. Colorado has moved up to No. 20 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Utah last week.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The prolific Remy Martin has put up 19.1 points to lead the way for the Sun Devils. Complementing Martin is Romello White, who is accounting for 9.9 points and nine rebounds per game. The Buffaloes have been led by Tyler Bey, who is averaging 13 points and 9.8 rebounds.

PAC-12 IMPROVEMENT: The Buffaloes have scored 77.5 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 71 per game they put up against non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Martin has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Arizona State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 25 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Buffaloes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Sun Devils. Arizona State has an assist on 27 of 70 field goals (38.6 percent) across its past three matchups while Colorado has assists on 44 of 89 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona State is rated first in the Pac-12 with an average of 73.6 possessions per game.

