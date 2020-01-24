Listen Live Sports

ASU looks to knock off No. 22 Arizona

January 24, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

No. 22 Arizona (13-5, 3-2) vs. Arizona State (11-7, 2-4)

Wells-Fargo Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Arizona looks to give Arizona State its sixth straight loss to ranked opponents. Arizona State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks 80-76 on Dec. 22, 2018. Arizona has moved up to No. 22 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Utah and Colorado last week.

FAB FRESHMEN: Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 61 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Remy Martin has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all Arizona State field goals over the last three games. Martin has accounted for 27 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arizona State is 0-5 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 11-2 when it scores at least 62.

BEHIND THE ARC: Arizona’s Smith has attempted 73 3-pointers and connected on 42.5 percent of them, and is 10 for 23 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona is ranked eighth among Division I teams with an average of 81.6 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

