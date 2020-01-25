Listen Live Sports

Atalanta back into Champions League contention with 7-0 rout

January 25, 2020 4:55 pm
 
ROME (AP) — Atalanta revived its chances of earning another Champions League campaign with a 7-0 rout at Torino in Serie A on Saturday.

Josip Ilicic scored a hat trick, including one goal from near the halfway line, and Luis Muriel added a brace as the Bergamo squad moved level on points with fourth-place Roma ahead of Sunday’s Rome derby between Roma and third-place Lazio.

The top four finishers qualify for the Champions League – a feat that Atalanta accomplished with a record third-place finish last season.

Robin Gosens and Duván Zapata also scored for Atalanta, which drew with Inter Milan and lost at home to relegation-threatened Spal in its previous two matches.

Torino ended with nine men.

Earlier, midtable Bologna came from a goal down to win 3-1 at Spal in an Emilia-Romagna derby. Bologna got an own-goal from Francesco Vicari and goals from Musa Barrow and Andrea Poli.

Fiorentina and struggling Genoa drew 0-0 as Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski saved a penalty from Domenico Criscito.

