Atlantic Hockey Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Sacred Heart
|11
|5
|0
|0
|33
|62
|30
|12
|7
|1
|Army West Point
|10
|5
|1
|0
|32
|40
|35
|13
|5
|1
|American Intl.
|8
|4
|1
|0
|25
|46
|22
|8
|9
|1
|Robert Morris
|7
|5
|3
|1
|25
|35
|35
|7
|8
|3
|RIT
|7
|5
|2
|0
|23
|43
|41
|10
|6
|2
|Air Force
|5
|4
|3
|3
|21
|30
|28
|5
|8
|3
|Bentley
|6
|9
|0
|0
|18
|42
|46
|8
|10
|1
|Niagara
|4
|5
|3
|2
|17
|25
|28
|4
|9
|3
|Canisius
|3
|7
|0
|0
|9
|26
|34
|4
|12
|0
|Holy Cross
|2
|10
|2
|1
|9
|29
|54
|3
|11
|4
|Mercyhurst
|2
|6
|1
|0
|7
|19
|44
|4
|10
|1
|Friday’s Games
Niagara at Penn State, 7 p.m.
Canisius at RIT, 7:05 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.
Army West Point vs. Providence at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
American International at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.
RIT at Canisius, 4:05 p.m.
Niagara at Penn State, 6 p.m.
American International at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.
Army West Point vs. Ohio St. or Cornell at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m. or Mid
Robert Morris vs. Ontario Tech at Johnstown, Pa., 7:05 p.m., exhibition
Bentley at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Providence at American International, 7:05 p.m.
Air Force at Army West Point, 7:05 p.m.
Holy Cross at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
UMass Lowell at RIT, 7:05 p.m.
Canisius at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.
Holy Cross at Niagara, 4:05 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Mercyhurst, 5:05 p.m.
UMass Lowell at RIT, 5:05 p.m.
Air Force at Army West Point, 7:05 p.m.
Penn State at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.
Canisius at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.
