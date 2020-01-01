Listen Live Sports

Atlantic Hockey Glance

January 1, 2020 2:56 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Sacred Heart 11 5 0 0 33 62 30 12 7 1
Army West Point 10 5 1 0 32 40 35 13 5 1
American Intl. 8 4 1 0 25 46 22 8 9 1
Robert Morris 7 5 3 1 25 35 35 7 8 3
RIT 7 5 2 0 23 43 41 10 6 2
Air Force 5 4 3 3 21 30 28 5 8 3
Bentley 6 9 0 0 18 42 46 8 10 1
Niagara 4 5 3 2 17 25 28 4 9 3
Canisius 3 7 0 0 9 26 34 4 12 0
Holy Cross 2 10 2 1 9 29 54 3 11 4
Mercyhurst 2 6 1 0 7 19 44 4 10 1
Friday’s Games

Niagara at Penn State, 7 p.m.

Canisius at RIT, 7:05 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

Army West Point vs. Providence at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

American International at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

RIT at Canisius, 4:05 p.m.

Niagara at Penn State, 6 p.m.

American International at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

Army West Point vs. Ohio St. or Cornell at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m. or Mid

Robert Morris vs. Ontario Tech at Johnstown, Pa., 7:05 p.m., exhibition

Monday’s Game

Bentley at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

Providence at American International, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

Air Force at Army West Point, 7:05 p.m.

Holy Cross at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

UMass Lowell at RIT, 7:05 p.m.

Canisius at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Holy Cross at Niagara, 4:05 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Mercyhurst, 5:05 p.m.

UMass Lowell at RIT, 5:05 p.m.

Air Force at Army West Point, 7:05 p.m.

Penn State at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

Canisius at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

