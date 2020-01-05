Atlantic Hockey Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Sacred Heart
|11
|5
|0
|0
|33
|62
|30
|12
|7
|1
|Army West Point
|10
|5
|1
|1
|32
|40
|35
|13
|7
|1
|American Intl.
|9
|5
|1
|0
|28
|52
|27
|9
|10
|1
|Robert Morris
|7
|5
|3
|1
|25
|35
|35
|7
|8
|3
|RIT
|7
|6
|3
|1
|25
|47
|47
|10
|7
|3
|Air Force
|6
|5
|3
|3
|24
|35
|34
|6
|9
|3
|Bentley
|6
|9
|0
|0
|18
|42
|46
|8
|10
|1
|Niagara
|4
|5
|3
|2
|17
|25
|28
|4
|11
|3
|Holy Cross
|4
|10
|2
|1
|15
|40
|56
|5
|11
|4
|Canisius
|4
|7
|1
|0
|13
|32
|38
|5
|12
|1
|Mercyhurst
|2
|8
|1
|0
|7
|21
|55
|4
|12
|1
|Friday’s Games
Penn St. 3, Niagara 2
RIT 1, Canisius 1, RIT won shootout
Holy Cross 4, Mercyhurst 0
Providence 3, Army West Point 1
Air Force 4, American International 1
Canisius 5, RIT 3
Penn St. 2, Niagara 0
American International 5, Air Force 1
Holy Cross 7, Mercyhurst 2
Ohio St. 2, Army West Point 1, OT
Ontario Tech 4, Robert Morris 2, exhibition
Bentley at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Providence at American International, 7:05 p.m.
Air Force at Army West Point, 7:05 p.m.
Holy Cross at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
UMass Lowell at RIT, 7:05 p.m.
Canisius at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.
Holy Cross at Niagara, 4:05 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Mercyhurst, 5:05 p.m.
UMass Lowell at RIT, 5:05 p.m.
Air Force at Army West Point, 7:05 p.m.
Penn State at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.
Canisius at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.