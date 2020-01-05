Atlantic Hockey Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Sacred Heart 11 5 0 0 33 62 30 12 7 1 Army West Point 10 5 1 1 32 40 35 13 7 1 American Intl. 9 5 1 0 28 52 27 9 10 1 Robert Morris 7 5 3 1 25 35 35 7 8 3 RIT 7 6 3 1 25 47 47 10 7 3 Air Force 6 5 3 3 24 35 34 6 9 3 Bentley 6 9 0 0 18 42 46 8 10 1 Niagara 4 5 3 2 17 25 28 4 11 3 Holy Cross 4 10 2 1 15 40 56 5 11 4 Canisius 4 7 1 0 13 32 38 5 12 1 Mercyhurst 2 8 1 0 7 21 55 4 12 1 Friday’s Games

Penn St. 3, Niagara 2

RIT 1, Canisius 1, RIT won shootout

Holy Cross 4, Mercyhurst 0

Providence 3, Army West Point 1

Air Force 4, American International 1

Saturday’s Games

Canisius 5, RIT 3

Penn St. 2, Niagara 0

American International 5, Air Force 1

Holy Cross 7, Mercyhurst 2

Ohio St. 2, Army West Point 1, OT

Ontario Tech 4, Robert Morris 2, exhibition

Monday’s Game

Bentley at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

Providence at American International, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

Air Force at Army West Point, 7:05 p.m.

Holy Cross at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

UMass Lowell at RIT, 7:05 p.m.

Canisius at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Holy Cross at Niagara, 4:05 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Mercyhurst, 5:05 p.m.

UMass Lowell at RIT, 5:05 p.m.

Air Force at Army West Point, 7:05 p.m.

Penn State at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

Canisius at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

