Atlantic Hockey Glance

January 7, 2020 10:50 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Sacred Heart 11 5 0 0 33 62 30 12 7 1
Army West Point 10 5 1 1 32 40 35 13 7 1
American Intl. 9 5 1 0 28 52 27 9 10 1
Robert Morris 7 5 3 1 25 35 35 7 8 3
RIT 7 6 3 1 25 47 47 10 7 3
Air Force 6 5 3 3 24 35 34 6 9 3
Bentley 6 9 0 0 18 42 46 8 11 1
Niagara 4 5 3 2 17 25 28 4 11 3
Holy Cross 4 10 2 1 15 40 56 5 11 4
Canisius 4 7 1 0 13 32 38 5 12 1
Mercyhurst 2 8 1 0 7 21 55 4 12 1
Monday’s Game

Northeastern 4, Bentley 2

Thursday’s Game

Providence at American International, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Air Force at Army West Point, 7:05 p.m.

Holy Cross at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

UMass Lowell at RIT, 7:05 p.m.

Canisius at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Niagara, 4:05 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Mercyhurst, 5:05 p.m.

UMass Lowell at RIT, 5:05 p.m.

Air Force at Army West Point, 7:05 p.m.

Penn State at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

Canisius at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Robert Morris at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

Canisius at Sacred Heart, 6:05 p.m.

American International at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

Robert Morris at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Niagara at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

RIT at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Canisius at Sacred Heart, 1:05 p.m.

American International at Bentley, 4:05 p.m.

Niagara at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

RIT at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.

Army West Point at Royal Military College, 7:30 p.m., exhibition

