ATP Cup Results

Wednesday Purse: $15 million Surface: Hard-Outdoor x-advanced to quarterfinals Group Round Robin At Queensland Tennis Centre Brisbane, Australia Group A Serbia 2, Chile 1

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Novak Djokovic, Serbia, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles

Cristian Garin and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Nikola Cacic and Viktor Troicki, Serbia, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

South Africa 2, France 1 Singles

Kevin Anderson, South Africa, def. Benoit Paire, France, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (5).

Gilles Simon, France, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

Raven Klaasen and Ruan Roelofse, South Africa, def. Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 6-3, 6-4.

Group A Standings: x-Serbia 3-0 (7-2 matches), South Africa 2-1 (5-4), France 1-2 (4-5), Chile 0-3 (2-7).

Group F Standings: x-Australia 3-0 (9-0), x-Canada 2-1 (5-4), Germany 1-2 (3-6), Greece 0-3 (1-8).

At RAC Arena Perth, Australia Surface: Hard-Outdoor Group B Spain 3, Japan 0 Singles

Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, def. Go Soeda, Japan, 6-2, 6-4.

Rafael Nadal, Spain, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Doubles

Pablo Carreno Busta and Rafael Nadal, Spain, def. Ben McLachlan and Go Soeda, Japan, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 10-6.

Georgia 2, Uruguay 1 Singles

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

Aleksandre Metreveli, Georgia, def. Franco Roncadelli, Uruguay, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles

Ariel Behar and Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Aleksandre Bakshi and Aleksandre Metreveli, Georgia, 6-2, 6-2.

Group B Standings: x-Spain 3-0 (9-0), Japan 2-1 (5-4), Georgia 1-2 (3-6), Uruguay 0-3 (1-8).

Group D Standings: x-Russia 3-0 (8-1), Italy 2-1 (5-4), Norway 1-2 (3-6), United States 0-3 (2-7).

At Olympic Park Tennis Centre Sydney Surface: Hard-Outdoor Group E Poland 2, Austria 1 Singles

Kacper Zuk, Poland, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Doubles

Oliver Marach and Jurgen Melzer, Austria, def. Hubert Hurkacz and Lukasz Kubot, Poland, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 11-9.

Argentina 3, Croatia 0 Singles

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Borna Coric, Croatia, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Ivan Dodig and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, 3-6, 6-3, 10-2.

Group C Standings: x-Britain 2-1 (6-3), x-Belgium 2-1 (6-3), Bulgaria 2-1 (5-4), Moldova 0-3 (1-8).

Group E Standings: x-Argentina 2-1 (5-4), Croatia 2-1 (5-4), Austria 1-2 (4-5), Poland 1-2 (4-5).

