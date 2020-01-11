Listen Live Sports

ATP Cup Results

January 11, 2020 11:58 am
 
Saturday
At Olympic Park Tennis Centre
Sydney
Purse: $15 million
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Semifinals
Serbia 3, Russia 0
Singles

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 7-5, 7-6 (1).

Novak Djokovic, Serbia, def. Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.

Doubles

Nikola Cacic and Viktor Troicki, Serbia, def. Teymuraz Gabashvili and Kontstantin Kravchuk, Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Spain 3, Australia 0
Singles

Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 6-1, 6-4.

Rafael Nadal, Spain, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Doubles

Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Chris Guccione and John Peers, Australia, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 10-4.

