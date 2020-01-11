ATP Cup Results

|Saturday
|At Olympic Park Tennis Centre
|Sydney
|Purse: $15 million
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Semifinals
|Serbia 3, Russia 0
|Singles
Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 7-5, 7-6 (1).
Novak Djokovic, Serbia, def. Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.
Nikola Cacic and Viktor Troicki, Serbia, def. Teymuraz Gabashvili and Kontstantin Kravchuk, Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (7).
|Spain 3, Australia 0
|Singles
Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 6-1, 6-4.
Rafael Nadal, Spain, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.
Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Chris Guccione and John Peers, Australia, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 10-4.
