ATP Cup Results

Sunday At Olympic Park Tennis Centre Sydney Purse: $15 million Surface: Hard-Outdoor Championship Serbia 2, Spain 1 Singles

Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 7-5, 6-1.

Novak Djokovic, Serbia, def. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Doubles

Novak Djokovic and Viktor Troicki, Serbia, def. Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

