ATP Cup Results

|Sunday
|At Olympic Park Tennis Centre
|Sydney
|Purse: $15 million
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Championship
|Serbia 2, Spain 1
|Singles
Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 7-5, 6-1.
Novak Djokovic, Serbia, def. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 6-2, 7-6 (4).
Novak Djokovic and Viktor Troicki, Serbia, def. Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.
