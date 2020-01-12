Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ATP Cup Results

January 12, 2020 9:40 am
 
< a min read
      
Sunday
At Olympic Park Tennis Centre
Sydney
Purse: $15 million
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Championship
Serbia 2, Spain 1
Singles

Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 7-5, 6-1.

Novak Djokovic, Serbia, def. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Doubles

Novak Djokovic and Viktor Troicki, Serbia, def. Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

