ATP Cup Results

January 7, 2020 10:36 pm
 
Wednesday
Purse: $15 million
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
x-advanced to quarterfinals
Group Round Robin
At Queensland Tennis Centre
Brisbane, Australia
Group A
Serbia 2, Chile 0

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Novak Djokovic, Serbia, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-3, 6-3.

At RAC Arena
Perth, Australia
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Group B
Spain 1, Japan 0
Singles

Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, def. Go Soeda, Japan, 6-2, 6-4.

At Olympic Park Tennis Centre
Sydney
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Group E
Poland 1, Austria 0
Singles

Kacper Zuk, Poland, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

