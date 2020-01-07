ATP Cup Results

|Wednesday
|Purse: $15 million
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|x-advanced to quarterfinals
|Group Round Robin
|At Queensland Tennis Centre
|Brisbane, Australia
|Group A
|Serbia 2, Chile 0
Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 6-2, 7-6 (3).
Novak Djokovic, Serbia, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-3, 6-3.
|At RAC Arena
|Perth, Australia
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Group B
|Spain 1, Japan 0
|Singles
Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, def. Go Soeda, Japan, 6-2, 6-4.
|At Olympic Park Tennis Centre
|Sydney
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Group E
|Poland 1, Austria 0
|Singles
Kacper Zuk, Poland, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
