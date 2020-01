ATP World Tour ASB Classic Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday

At ASB Tennis Centre

Auckland, New Zealand

Purse: $546,355

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (AP) _ Results Wednesday from ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round Of 16

Ugo Humbert, France, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-1, 6-4.

Kyle Edmund, Britain, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Denis Shapovalov (2), Canada, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

John Millman, Australia, def. Karen Khachanov (3), Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round Of 16

Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, def. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, 6-3, 1-1, ret.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (4), United States, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Dominic Inglot, Britain, 6-2, 6-2.

Luke Bambridge, Britain, and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Henri Kontinen (3), Finland, 6-3, 6-4.

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Divij Sharan, India, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 11-9.

