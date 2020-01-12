ATP World Tour ASB Classic Results

Saturday

At ASB Tennis Centre

Auckland, New Zealand

Purse: $546,355

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (AP) _ Results Saturday from ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Michael Mmoh, United States, def. Tatsuma Ito (7), Japan, 6-2, 6-2.

Thiago Monteiro (4), Brazil, def. Leonardo Mayer (5), Argentina, 7-6, 4-6, 6-1.

Vasek Pospisil (8), Canada, def. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, Denmark, 7-5, 6-1.

Mikael Ymer (3), Sweden, def. Mackenzie McDonald (6), United States, 6-4, 6-3.

