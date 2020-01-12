Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour ASB Classic Results

January 12, 2020 12:51 am
 
< a min read
      

Saturday

At ASB Tennis Centre

Auckland, New Zealand

Purse: $546,355

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (AP) _ Results Saturday from ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Michael Mmoh, United States, def. Tatsuma Ito (7), Japan, 6-2, 6-2.

Thiago Monteiro (4), Brazil, def. Leonardo Mayer (5), Argentina, 7-6, 4-6, 6-1.

Vasek Pospisil (8), Canada, def. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, Denmark, 7-5, 6-1.

Mikael Ymer (3), Sweden, def. Mackenzie McDonald (6), United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Advertisement

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program